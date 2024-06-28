A fumbling performance, and a panicking party

There was no indication that any of them would agree to do so. Other Democrats said they feared it was too late, noting that Biden is a proud, stubborn man who has long insisted he is the best equipped to defeat Trump and would not listen to anyone other than perhaps his wife, Jill Biden, who has strongly supported another run. Democrats have long fretted that there is no obvious successor, uncertain that Harris, Newsom or any other party figure could rise to the challenge.