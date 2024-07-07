‘A little scary’: Ukraine tries to stay neutral in US political dogfight

Kyvi, Ukraine: Ukraine, which depends on US military aid for its survival, has long tried to maintain bipartisan support in the United States. That has never been easy, but it is getting harder, especially with the increased possibility that former President Donald Trump, no great friend of Ukraine, will return to the White House.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is asked in nearly every interview what a second Trump administration would mean for Ukraine. Although Zelenskyy chooses his words carefully, sometimes the emotional weight of the assumption behind the question — that Trump could end US military assistance, allowing Russia to succeed in destroying the Ukrainian state — spills into view.

Trump’s claim during his June 27 debate with President Joe Biden that he alone knew the path to peace is “a little scary,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Britain’s Channel 4 News.

“I’ve seen a lot, a lot of victims,” Zelenskyy said. “But that’s really making me a bit stressed.”

“If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know,” Zelenskyy said in a subsequent interview with Bloomberg. “We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US or will be all alone.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin seemed to relish the prospect of Trump’s return to the White House during remarks at a summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

“The fact that Mr Trump, as a presidential candidate, says he is ready and wants to stop the war in Ukraine is something we take very seriously,” Putin said Thursday. “I haven’t seen his ideas on how exactly he’s going to do that, and that is the key question. But I have no doubt that he says that sincerely, and we support that.”

Putin frequently feigns interest in negotiations to end the war he started. But he underscored his intention to force Ukrainian capitulation, saying Thursday that Ukraine must agree to “demilitarisation” measures that could not be reversed as a precondition to a cease-fire.

Ukrainian officials, publicly and privately, said the hyperpartisan environment in the United States, Russia’s ongoing efforts to stoke those divisions, the turmoil of the presidential campaign and a distracted White House combined to make for an exquisitely difficult diplomatic challenge.

“Quite frankly, we are in a rather vulnerable situation right now,” Oleksandr Merezhko, chair of the Ukrainian parliament’s foreign affairs committee, said in an interview.

“If Trump becomes president, it should not be a shock for us,” he said, motioning to a stack of books about Trump’s presidency that he has been reading for insights. But reaching out to people close to Trump, he said, “needs to be done in a delicate way, not to antagonise Democrats.”

“We are very careful not to get involved in internal political struggle in the United States,” he said. “We don’t want to spoil the relations with anyone.”

Ukrainian disappointments are bipartisan. It is as common to hear frustration with the slow pace of US aid and bitterness over restrictions on the use of Western weapons demanded by the Biden administration as it is to hear concerns about Trump.

The Biden administration’s policies, Ukrainian officials say privately, have left Ukraine in a cruel limbo, with neither the weapons necessary to win nor full US backing for a Ukrainian effort to begin settlement talks on terms favorable to Ukraine. Biden did not attend a Ukrainian-organised peace summit in Switzerland last month, despite Zelenskyy’s appeals for him to do so. Vice President Kamala Harris attended instead.