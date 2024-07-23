A lot has changed for women since 2016. What does that mean for Kamala Harris?

Forty-two percent of women felt it was at least somewhat important to elect a woman as president in their lifetime, according to a Pew Research Center report last year.

In the poll, 39 per cent of respondents, both male and female, said a female president would be better at working out compromises, and 37 per cent said a woman would be better at maintaining a respectful tone in politics.

(More than half said that gender did not matter on those measures.)