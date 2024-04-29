A plot to overthrow Germany’s government heads to court

Despite that idiosyncratic membership, the group was well organised and dangerous, investigators said. Some of its members were former officers trained by German elite military forces. One was a judge-turned-far-right lawmaker with Alternative for Germany, the surging populist party known as the AfD.

Police said the group had stashed more than a half-million dollars in gold and cash; amassed hundreds of firearms, tens of thousands of rounds of ammunition and a cache of explosives; and secured satellite phones to communicate once it disabled national communications networks.

“All the satirical elements that are naturally present in this group — elements of QAnon, the belief in UFOs, esotericism, the idea of being able to overthrow the system of the Federal Republic of Germany — should not distract from the fact that this group posed a grave potential threat,” said Jan Rathje, a member of a nongovernmental organisation that monitors conspiracy theories and right-wing extremism.

The trial scheduled to begin Monday is the first of three set for this spring, and takes place as Germany wrestles with continuing fears about a rising far right in its politics and a week after the arrests of several people accused of spying for Russia and China.

Now, federal prosecutors will try to prove that a different group came dangerously close to launching an attack on the democratic foundation of Europe’s largest country.

Who are the people accused of plotting to overthrow the government?

The 26 defendants set to face trial this spring (a 27th died in jail last month) are part of a growing and increasingly dangerous movement called Reichsbürger, or citizens of the Reich.

What sets them apart from other far-right extremists, according to German authorities and experts on right-wing extremism, is their refusal to accept the idea of the modern German state, which some of them contend is actually a corporation run by shadowy bureaucrats of a “Deep State.”

Once dismissed as harmless eccentrics, Reichsbürger used to be known more for making their own passports or for refusing to pay taxes or government fines. But that view changed in 2016 when a follower killed a police officer during a raid on his home.

Although authorities put the number of active members of the Reichsbürger movement in Germany at about 23,000, experts say the actual number is far higher. Last year, a study suggested that nearly 5 per cent of Germans were open to some form of the conspiracy-based ideology.

“Even if many of the ideologies of the Reichsbürger seem bizarre — extremists often pursue far-fetched goals — that does not make them any less dangerous,” Konstantin von Notz, chair of Germany’s parliamentary intelligence oversight committee, said in an email exchange.

How was the coup supposed to unfold?

Prosecutors believe the accused plotters — 21 men and five women — were planning to launch the coup by attacking Germany’s parliament. Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his ministers would be tied up and presented on national television to convince the public of the regime change, according to a version of the plan that investigators leaked last year.

As part of the planning, they said, Birgit Malsack-Winkemann, the former AfD lawmaker, had led three of the men — at least two of them military-trained — into parliament, where they scouted and photographed the premises.

Once the plotters controlled parliament, authorities said, the homeland protection brigades would spring into action, quelling local dissent and recruiting soldiers for an army loyal to their cause.