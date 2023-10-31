'A very slow game': Why the pace of Israel's ground operation counts

The phased nature of the operation has lacked the thunderous impact of an all-out infantry and tank assault, something Israel's rivals had warned against, given the likelihood that it would cause untold civilian casualties. And yet the growing Palestinian death toll -- more than 8,000, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry -- and the prospect that the fighting might go on for months, has drawn thousands of protesters into the streets from London to Istanbul, demanding a cease-fire.