A Vice Presidential learning curve: How Kamala Harris picked her shots

Washington: When a draft of a blockbuster Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade leaked in 2022, Vice President Kamala Harris met with Ron Klain, then the White House chief of staff, in her West Wing office. He had an idea: She should lead a new task force on abortion rights.

She seemed uncertain. “Why?” she asked.

“We need a real leader, and you’re the leader,” Klain responded.

Harris asked for time to think about it. She did not want to just give a speech without substance. And she had spent much of the previous year and a half trying to avoid being typecast as the first female vice president. But as the White House began mapping out executive actions to defend access to abortion, she began to see the possibilities and accepted the role.

It was a moment that captured the essence of the Harris vice presidency. Deliberate and disciplined, cautious and at times risk averse, she saw trapdoors around her and wanted to avoid them. She considered herself a team player, but could not always be sure the team had her best interests at heart. She gravitated to issues on which she thought she could make a difference without upstaging President Joe Biden, but was rarely promoted as a critical player in the administration.

The court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision eliminating a constitutional right to abortion proved to be an issue on which Harris could take the lead, one that Biden, a churchgoing Catholic, did not feel as comfortable addressing. She found her voice as the administration’s champion of abortion rights, changing some minds among Democrats who had harbored doubts about her. And she paved the way to the moment when she will accept her party’s nomination for president this week.

Harris’ record as vice president is complex, as described in interviews with dozens of current and former administration officials and allies, some of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to avoid alienating her or the president. She has done the dutiful things she has been asked to do. She led a labor task force and a gun safety office. She traveled to places the president had no time to visit. She has been sent to deliver private messages to the leaders of Poland and Germany and to break key tie votes in the Senate.

She rarely took positions at odds with the president’s, at least not in meetings attended by others, but she made her mark quietly at times. She pushed him to pick Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court when he was getting advice to the contrary. Her candidate was selected for the head of the World Bank.

She developed arguments to make Biden comfortable with approving expansive student debt relief when he hesitated. She lobbied him to endorse an exception to the Senate filibuster rule to push forward voting rights legislation. And she advocated speaking out early on the impact of the Dobbs decision on in vitro fertilization despite resistance from some in the West Wing.

But she was also saddled with no-win assignments, most notably tackling the root causes of illegal immigration from Central America, exposing her to Republican criticism. Stung by an early television interview that went awry, she became skittish about mistakes, asking whether an appearance or a line in a speech might produce another vicious viral clip. And her allies believed the president’s staff often clipped her wings, appropriating her initiatives for him to announce without building up her own public profile.

“She would be very careful to make sure she was making a constructive contribution,” Klain said in an interview. “Most often when you’re vice president, that’s behind closed doors, so she did that. But I don’t think it’s a question of caution. I think it’s a question of loyalty and dedication and focus on the mission.”

At the same time, he acknowledged that she was not always well served by the White House. “We were all united behind the idea she should be successful. We just didn’t find the path to do it,” he said.

“People really liked her,” Klain added. “There’s a lot of enthusiasm for her. And I don’t think we did a good enough job of selling her.”