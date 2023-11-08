A world made of BRICS

Can the BRICS achieve this goal? The group has advantages: size, diversity and ambition.

First, the expanded BRICS are already larger than the Group of Seven, which comprises Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK and the US.

In 2022 the bloc accounted for 36 per cent of the global economy, versus 30 per cent for the advanced economy group.

Our forecasts suggest an expanding workforce and ample room for technological catch-up will boost the BRICS+ share to 45 per cent by 2040, compared with 21 per cent for G-7 economies. In effect, BRICS+ and the G-7 will have swapped places in relative size between 2001 and 2040. Economic heft means political influence.