AAP supporters worldwide condemn arrest of Arvind Kejriwal; observe day of fast in solidarity

''Arvind Kejriwal is a symbol of hope for millions of Indians who are fighting for a more just and equitable society,'' said AAP member Jeswanth Reddy from Los Angeles. ''His arrest is an attack on democracy and the right to dissent. We will not be silenced.''

AAP volunteers in Washington DC held a vigil in front of the Indian Embassy, while AAP members and supporters in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Dallas, Los Angeles, Toronto, Vancouver, London, Dublin, Berlin, Oslo and Melbourne among others organised a day-long hunger strike in prominent locations to bring attention to the threat to democracy and plight of opposition leaders in India.