Abortions in first 12 weeks should be fully legalised in Germany, says commission

"Lawmakers should take action and make these abortions legal and unpunishable."

It will be up to Chancellor Olaf Scholz's centre-left coalition to decide whether to accept the commission's advice.

The commission said it should be up to lawmakers to decide on the rules between the early and late stages of pregnancy.

Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said there was an "immediate need for action" with regards to women's access to abortions and adequate care for women with unwanted pregnancies, especially in the religiously conservative south of the country.

However, neither Lauterbach nor the justice and family ministers receiving the recommendations alongside him gave a timeline for a draft law.

"What we don't need is another debate that divides society" like in the United States and Poland, he said. "We will discuss in detail and then propose an orderly process for how we as a government and parliament deal with these proposals."