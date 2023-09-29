Afghan meth production surging, India major destination: Report

Afghanistan, one of the major producers of opium and heroin in the world, is witnessing an unprecedented surge in production of methamphetamine or meth and posing threat to regional health and security, reveals a recent report by the United Nations drug agency. The report also confirms Indian agencies concerns that India is one of the major destinations of Afghan-origin meth, a highly addictive party drug.
Besides, seizure of meth suspected to have originated from Afghanistan have been reported from the European Union, Near and Middle East, South-east Asia and Eastern Africa, suggesting that the Taliban controlled nation is emerging as one of the major suppliers of methamphetamine in the world.
The report holds importance for India as well since large quantities of seizures of meth suspected to have originated from Afghanistan are being seized from various places. In May this year, the Narcotics Control Bureau and Indian Navy seized 2,500 kg of meth, valued around Rs15,000 crore, from Indian waters off Kerala coast. It was the biggest seizure of meth in the country.
Similarly, Gujarat ATS apprehended five Pakistanis and one Iranian national with 61 kg of meth in an operation with Indian Coast Guard earlier this year off Gujarat coast. The consignment was said to have been processed in Afghanistan. According to Deputy Inspector General of Police, ATS, Deepan Bhadran, the UNODC report confirms the trend being seen in India as far as trafficking of meth is concerned.
"It (seizure of 61 kg meth) was the first case of such large quantity of methamphetamine originated from Afghanistan seized in India. The report (UNODC) only confirms the trend being seen in India," Bhadran told DH. With sources of meth being Afghanistan, it is now believed that the "Golden crescent", known as hub of illicit opium production consisting of areas of Afghanistan, Pakistan, is shipping meth as well in large quantities.
Figures from agencies such as Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Narcotics Control Bureau suggest sharp rise in seizure of high value party drug, methamphetamine over the last five years in India. Officials said that India should be concerned with the trend as meth is a highly addictive drug which will have major impact on public health.
The UNODC report suggests that meth smuggling is "expanding rapidly" while "changing illicit drug markets traditionally focused on trafficking of opiates from Afghanistan." According to the report, Afghanistan is producing meth from two methods-ephedrines obtained from chemicals diverted from legal markets or extracted from the plant ephedra, which are abundantly available in the region.