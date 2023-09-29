Afghan meth production surging, India major destination: Report

Afghanistan, one of the major producers of opium and heroin in the world, is witnessing an unprecedented surge in production of methamphetamine or meth and posing threat to regional health and security, reveals a recent report by the United Nations drug agency. The report also confirms Indian agencies concerns that India is one of the major destinations of Afghan-origin meth, a highly addictive party drug.

Besides, seizure of meth suspected to have originated from Afghanistan have been reported from the European Union, Near and Middle East, South-east Asia and Eastern Africa, suggesting that the Taliban controlled nation is emerging as one of the major suppliers of methamphetamine in the world.