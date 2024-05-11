Afghanistan floods kill at least 153, Taliban interior ministry says

Afghanistan: The official death toll from devastating flash floods in northern Afghanistan has risen to 153 people across three provinces, the Taliban's interior ministry said on Saturday, while the World Food Progamme said it was actually double that.

The WFP, which operates throughout Afghanistan, said on X that floods had killed more than 300 people. It did not give a source for its figure.

When asked about the WFP figure, a ministry spokesperson said its figure was still 153 but the authorities have said the death toll could rise.

At least 138 people have also been injured in the flooding across northern Baghlan, Takhar and Badakhshan, caused by heavy rains on Friday, the ministry spokesman, Abdul Mateen Qaniee, said.