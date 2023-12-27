Afraid to report mother's death, Texas man hid body for over 2 years: Report

In a shocking incident in Texas, a man concealed his deceased mother's body for over two years, transferring it between his residence and a storage unit, due to his fear of reporting her death, as stated by the police.

53-year-old Rogelio Bernal faces charges related to the destruction and concealment of a human corpse.

This macabre situation came to light last Thursday when someone, who had recently won the contents of a San Antonio storage facility at an auction, entered the unit, as per an arrest affidavit obtained by KSAT.

Upon entering, the individual discovered a garbage bin containing the remains of an elderly woman.

The storage facility's manager informed the authorities that Bernal, known for his previous encounters with law enforcement, was the most recent renter of the unit.

Bernal was apprehended the following day. Police were executing a pre-existing arrest warrant against him for drug-related offenses, which was also purportedly the reason he did not report his mother's death.

According to the affidavit, Bernal confessed to the police that he was the primary caregiver for his mother and lived with her in an apartment. He recounted how she fell in the shower on October 31, 2021. He found her still breathing but lying on the bathroom floor.

Despite her condition, Bernal, hindered by his criminal background, did not seek emergency assistance. He also did not call for help when she passed away shortly thereafter.

Bernal allegedly kept her body in the apartment's hallway closet, periodically using lye and other cleaning agents to cover it.

A year later, a gnat infestation led to his eviction, prompting him to rent a storage unit where he then relocated his mother's remains, as per the documents.

The details regarding how he lost control of the unit and whether he had plans to move the body again before its discovery remain unclear.

Currently, Bernal is detained at the Bexar County Jail, with his bond set at $75,000.

