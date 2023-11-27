After 4-year-old hostage is freed, her family breathes a sigh of relief

Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23, a US citizen, is one of the people still being held by Hamas. Goldberg-Polin, who was born in Berkeley, California, was at a music festival near the Gaza Strip border in southern Israel when Hamas attacked Oct. 7. Members of his family believe he is in desperate need of medical attention because part of his arm was blown off by a grenade the assailants threw before abducting him.