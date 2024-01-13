After 5 years of speculation, New Zealand ex-PM Jacinda Ardern gets married

The ceremony, which took place at the Craggy Range vineyard, in New Zealand's spectacular Hawke's Bay, follows one canceled effort and more than five years of media speculation.

In January 2019, a BBC interviewer made headlines when she pressed Ardern on whether she and Gayford would marry, or whether she would consider proposing to Gayford if he did not pop the question, prompting accusations of sexism. Since then similar questions have continued to dog Ardern.