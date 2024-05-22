After high transportation costs, Pakistan mangoes suffer losses due to climate change

Explaining the effects of climate change on mango and other fruit and vegetable production, Wash Dev Khatri, deputy director and weather scientist at the Institute of Meteorology and Geophysics, here said, “The climate change effects are very visible in many parts of Pakistan ... meaning, we are having longer winters, more rainfall, thunderstorms and flash flooding and the summer started late but with increased hot weather.” Khatri said these rapid climate changes have also led to a shift in seasonal patterns. “All this affects the cultivation, growth and production of fruits and vegetables. It is notably significant in seasonal fruits such as mangoes grown in orchards in Pakistan,” he said.