After Iowa caucuses victory, Trump calls for coming together of all to straighten out the world

In his speech soon after his victory in the Iowa caucuses, the former US president called for the coming together of Americans of “all political stripes” and continued his tirade against the incumbent Joe Biden by calling him the “worst president ever”.

“I really think this is time now for everybody, our country, to come together, whether it's Republican or Democrat or liberal or conservative,” Trump, 77, said in the opening portion of his remarks, in a speech that delivered an “uncharacteristically unifying message” to his campaign rivals.