After layoffs, Elon Musk says Tesla to spend $500 million on charging network

Tesla will spend more than $500 million this year to expand its fast-charging network, CEO Elon Musk said on Friday, days after abruptly laying off employees who were running the business.

"Just to reiterate: Tesla will spend well over $500M expanding our Supercharger network to create thousands of NEW chargers this year," Musk said in a post on his social media platform X.

"That's just on new sites and expansions, not counting operations costs, which are much higher," he said.