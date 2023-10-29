After sudden death, Matthew Perry's eerie Instagram post goes viral

Matthew Perry, the actor renowned for his role as the witty Chandler Bing in the popular US sitcom Friends, was found dead on Saturday at a residence in Los Angeles.
As per reports from The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, Perry, 54, was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi.
While investigation unfolds, eyes have turned towards his last Instagram post in which the actor can be seen having a quiet moment in jacuzzi. He posted the picture on Instagram on October 23.
Matthew Perry had posted a picture and a video on his Instagram, depicting him having a pleasant evening in the water. In the photo, he can be seen at the distant end of the jacuzzi, wearing headphones and seemingly immersed in his music. Along with the post, Matthew added a humorous caption, playfully referencing Batman: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."
The picture post came following his video of the moon, which too was accompanied by a reference to the DC superhero. The caption read, "Do you understand what I'm trying to tell you? - I'm Mattman."
Additionally, the actor had disclosed his preparations for Halloween.
According to TMZ, initial sources indicated that Matthew Perry had drowned in a hot tub. However, more individuals later came forward stating that Perry had returned home after playing pickleball for two hours and had sent his assistant on an errand.
When the assistant returned approximately two hours later, they found Perry unresponsive and immediately called 911. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the incident, stating that they responded to a death investigation of a male in his 50s at 4:10 pm on the 1800 block of Blue Sail Rd.
Warner Bros Television Group, which produced all 10 seasons of Friends from 1994 until 2004, wrote "The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans," the production house wrote.