After sudden death, Matthew Perry's eerie Instagram post goes viral

Matthew Perry, the actor renowned for his role as the witty Chandler Bing in the popular US sitcom Friends, was found dead on Saturday at a residence in Los Angeles.

As per reports from The Los Angeles Times and TMZ.com, Perry, 54, was found dead in a hot tub or jacuzzi.

While investigation unfolds, eyes have turned towards his last Instagram post in which the actor can be seen having a quiet moment in jacuzzi. He posted the picture on Instagram on October 23.