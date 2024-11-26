After Trump’s tariff threat, is a China currency war next?

Wang Shouwen, China’s chief international trade negotiator, speaking at a news conference Friday, promised strong support for exporters. He said that China would provide more trade financing and export insurance for these companies.

China’s exports to the United States have stayed strong despite the 2018 and 2019 tariffs, as many Chinese companies have broken their exports into shipments small enough to avoid tariffs or tracking by customs officials. China has also increased exports rapidly to Southeast Asia and Mexico, where goods are then often processed and reshipped to the United States with little or no tariffs collected.

In the days after Trump’s election victory this month, the value of the renminbi slipped about 2% against the dollar. It has stabilized in the past week at around 7.25 renminbi to the dollar. Many other currencies have also weakened against the dollar since the election, not just the renminbi. The Mexican peso and Canadian dollar tumbled after Trump targeted both countries with potential tariffs.

The People’s Bank of China sets a daily band of exchange rates, buying and selling currencies in cooperation with state-controlled banks to keep the renminbi in a narrow range. Some currency market observers say that the state banks may be selling dollars now and using the money to buy renminbi, to preserve the current exchange rate.

Arthur Kroeber, a founding partner of Gavekal, an economic research firm, said that the renminbi could fall another 9% or 10% if the United States imposes steep tariffs on Chinese goods. That would mean nearly 8 renminbi would be required to buy a single dollar, a level not seen since 2006.

But many other analysts are skeptical that China would tolerate such a steep decline in the renminbi. They predict a floor for the currency at 7.3 to 7.5 per dollar.

China for many years was willing to allow the renminbi to remain weak to power its exports. But the central bank has begun to face an unusual ideological obstacle to any sharp weakening of the currency. At a rare gathering in January of Politburo members, ministers and provincial leaders, Xi Jinping, China’s top leader, gave a speech describing his vision for “high-quality financial development.”

Xi said that maintaining a strong currency was necessary for China to be a financial power, along with other key elements like a strong central bank and financial institutions.