Aid coming over Egyptian border unlikely to raise spirits as Palestinians struggle to survive air strikes in Gaza

Most of Gaza's residents depended on aid even before the current conflict started, about 100 trucks daily were providing humanitarian relief to the enclave, according to the United Nations.

The Gaza health ministry said 3,478 Palestinians have been killed and 12,065 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the besieged enclave since Oct. 7.

Hospital blast

The region remained volatile in the aftermath of an explosion at Gaza's Al-Ahli al-Arabi hospital late on Tuesday, which Palestinian officials said killed 471 people. They blamed the blast on what they said was an Israeli air strike, while Israel says it was caused by a failed rocket launch by Palestinian fighters.

Gaza residents are isolated from the outside world and have little knowledge of the international diplomacy aimed at easing a conflict that erupted when Hamas, which runs Gaza, penetrated Israel and went on a deadly rampage.

Israel and Egypt have upheld a blockade of Gaza since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007, tightly controlling the movement goods and people.

Gazans have grown resilient over the years, surviving wars between Hamas and Israel, blockades, and unemployment in one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

But the Hamas attack, the biggest against Israel since the 1973 Yom Kippur war, followed by the fiercest ever Israeli strikes on Gaza, has created a monumental crisis.

Extended families gather in one place to feel a sense of safety. But it is hard to come by.

"My home fell over me. My daughter, who was the flower of the house, died. Look at these children, they have been injured like me, they took us out of the rubble. What is our fault?" said Hoda Arafat, who was displaced and now lives in a tent.

"There was a woman screaming from under the rubble: 'save us, save my daughter-in-law, she is bleeding'."

There are few places to turn for help.

"We want safety, we are civilians, not soldiers, children are out on the street, this is one, two, three, four young children they all ended up on the street, with no food or water, not even international protection nor human rights," said Salwa Abu Taya, holding a child in her hands.

"It is a shame for them to be left out on the street, how are we at fault? They targeted and displaced us from one place to another."