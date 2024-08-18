Air India crew member attacked, dragged on floor by intruder in London hotel; airline responds

An Air India air hostess was allegedly attacked by an intruder in the hotel that she was staying at in London's Heathrow on Thursday.

“The crew member was sleeping when an intruder attacked her in her room around 1.30 am. Startled, she woke up and screamed for help. He attacked her with a clothes hanger and dragged her on the floor as she tried to escape towards the the door,” The Times of India quoted sources as saying.

The attacker was reportedly nabbed and handed over to the police.

The incident took place at Radisson Hotel where several crew members of Air India were staying.

Meanwhile the airline responded saying that it accords foremost priority to the safety, security and wellbeing of its crew and staff members.