Akshata Murty all praise for mother Sudha as role model women in business

London: Britain’s First Lady, Akshata Murty, has praised her mother Sudha Murty as a role model for women as she highlighted the importance of mentors for women and girls in business during an International Women’s Day celebration event at Downing Street here.

The 43-year-old businesswoman wife of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak played host to a mentoring session with female role models and business leaders for girls and young women on Friday.

The event was part of her regular “Lessons at 10” programme, which provides children from across the UK an opportunity to see behind the scenes of the famous black door of No. 10 Downing Street – the office and residence of the British Prime Minister.

“I’m so pleased to be marking this International Women’s Day by celebrating women in business. It is fantastic to host a special mentoring session with female role models and business leaders for girls and young women at Downing Street,” said Murty.