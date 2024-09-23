Albania is planning a new Vatican-style Muslim state inside its capital

"God does not forbid anything; that is why he gave us minds," said the cleric, Edmond Brahimaj, known to followers as Baba Mondi, explaining how he intends to rule over a 27-acre patch of land that Albania wants to turn into a sovereign state with its own administration, passports and borders. The Albanian prime minister, Edi Rama, said he will announce plans for the entity, to be called the Sovereign State of the Bektashi Order, in the near future.