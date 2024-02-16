Alexei Navalny, Russian opposition politician and Putin nemesis, dead at 47

Married with two children, Navalny survived what Western doctors said was a nerve agent poisoning attempt on his life in 2020 on board a plane in Siberia.

He later phoned one of the men he said had tried to poison him, posing as someone else, and was told that state security agents had put poison in his underpants.

He said of Putin at the time: "However much he pretends to be a great geo-politician, he'll go down in history as a poisoner. There was Alexander the Liberator, Yaroslav the Wise, and Putin the Underwear Poisoner."

Putin denied the Russian state had tried to kill Navalny, saying it would have "finished the job" if it had really wanted to eliminate him.

Navalny's allies said he was planning to formulate a policy platform and create a pool of people ready to govern when the Putin era ended. He had urged his followers to turn out to vote in Russia's presidential election next month at noon to express their opposition to Putin, who is widely expected to win.

He was physically attacked inside Russia by pro-Kremlin activists several times and almost blinded in one assault.

Before he was jailed in 2021, he said he and his family were followed everywhere by Russia's intelligence services. In a Reuters interview in 2017 he shrugged off the risks.

"The security services are following us. They follow my children, my wife (Yulia) and me. Cars are constantly passing by. I don't even pay attention to it any more, but Yulia is really bothered by it."