All 379 passengers, crew escape as Japan Airlines plane catches fire at Tokyo airport, 5 dead

Tokyo: A Japan Airlines jet was engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, with the airline saying that all 379 passengers and crew had been safely evacuated.

While passengers of the Japan Airlines jet were lucky to escape the blaze, 5 crew members of the coast guard plane were found dead after the crash, AP quoted local NHK TV as saying.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed the aircraft erupt in flames as it skidded down the tarmac despite feverish efforts by rescue crews to control the blaze.