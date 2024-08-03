All eyes on Snoop Dogg's Olympics 2024 pin; even Coco Gauff gets one

American hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is one again in the news, this time for his Olympic pin!
The famed rapper is often seen during the Games cheering for athletes while donning shirts with the latter's images on them. He is currently in Paris working as a special corresspondent for NBC.
Snoop has even got his own Olympic pin, as posted by the International Tennis Federation (IFT) on social media. The tennis governing body also revealed that tennis star Coco Gauff also got herself a pin featuring Snoop.
Athletes are often given different pins during the course of the Games to trade between themselves, and one such ring features Snoop on it, with him blowing smokes in Olympic colours! Check it out right here:
Gauff was knocked out of the women's singles in Paris Olympics after her shock exit to Croatia's 13th seed Donna Vekic.
The American was in tears in the second set when an over-ruled line call saw her slip 4-2 behind and became embroiled in an argument with umpire Jaume Campistol and the tournament supervisor in which she was heard to say "I'm being cheated".
Gauff had grounds for complaint as a call of "OUT" on a Vekic shot was quickly overruled but the American insisted it put her off. Vekic remained focussed to seal a superb victory and become the first Croatian woman to reach the Olympic singles quarter-finals since 1996.
"Afterwards they apologise, but 'Sorry' doesn't help you once the match is over," Gauff said.
On the other hand, Snoop also carried the Olympic torch in Paris ahead of the opening ceremony.
Snoop was in attendance at an Olympics pre-party organised by fashion luxury brand LVMH alongside other stars like Mick Jagger, Zendaya, and Serena Williams.
He also went on a bus trip with the United States' basketball team, and can be seen interacting with the players in a video he shared on X.
The rapper is known in the sports world for his Snoop Youth Football League. The championship game is called the "Snooper Bowl".
With Reuters inputs
Published 03 August 2024, 16:59 IST