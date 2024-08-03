All eyes on Snoop Dogg's Olympics 2024 pin; even Coco Gauff gets one

American hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is one again in the news, this time for his Olympic pin!

The famed rapper is often seen during the Games cheering for athletes while donning shirts with the latter's images on them. He is currently in Paris working as a special corresspondent for NBC.

Snoop has even got his own Olympic pin, as posted by the International Tennis Federation (IFT) on social media. The tennis governing body also revealed that tennis star Coco Gauff also got herself a pin featuring Snoop.

Athletes are often given different pins during the course of the Games to trade between themselves, and one such ring features Snoop on it, with him blowing smokes in Olympic colours! Check it out right here: