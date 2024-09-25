All-out war is possible but not inevitable in Middle East, says Biden

Biden, in New York this week for UN General Assembly meetings, has been working to calm tensions as the nearly yearlong war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip now threatens to engulf Lebanon. Israel widened its airstrikes in Lebanon on Wednesday and shot down a missile Hezbollah said it fired at the Mossad spy agency near Tel Aviv.

The US president, a staunch longtime ally of Israel, has pushed for a two-state solution in the Israel-Palestinian conflict and said he has openly disagreed with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the issue.

"I don't agree with his position. There needs to be a two state solution," Biden said. "It needs to happen."

Biden said once ceasefires are secured with Hezbollah and in Gaza, then attention can be turned to the West Bank.

"It's possible, and I'm using every bit of energy I have ... to get this done. There's a desire to see change."