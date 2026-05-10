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All passengers on hantavirus-hit ship considered high-risk contacts, EU health agency says

Although at disembarkation, passengers will ‌be considered high-risk, not all will necessarily be considered high-risk upon return to their home countries, the ECDC ⁠said.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 06:27 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 06:27 IST
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