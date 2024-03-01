All women Nepali team near Mt Everest base camp to draw attention towards climate change on March 8

Kathmandu: As many as 30 women, including a beauty queen, from across Nepal will assemble at the base camp of Mount Everest on March 8 on International Women’s Day to draw attention to the alarming melting of snow in the Himalayas due to climate change and its impact on local communities.

On Thursday, the women, including politicians, were flagged off from here by Sath Sathai, an organisation campaigning for the agenda of climate change and women’s empowerment.

The theme of this year’s International Women’s Day is ‘Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress’.

The women would travel from Kathmandu to Manthali for a night halt and on Friday, would start from Manthali to Lukla, a small hill town that has the airport nearest to the Mt Everest base camp.

The women would then walk for five days to reach on March 8 the place Kalapatthar, which is at an altitude of 5,500 metres and is close to the Mt Everest base camp.