world

Allegations against Indian official over plot to kill Sikh separatist on US soil are serious: White House

The US takes very seriously the allegations against an Indian government official who is accused of directing an unsuccessful plot to assassinate a Sikh separatist on US soil, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said on Thursday.
Last Updated 30 November 2023, 19:30 IST

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan said Nikhil Gupta, 52, worked with the Indian government employee, whose responsibilities included security and intelligence, on the plot to assassinate the New York City resident who advocated for a sovereign Sikh state in northern India.

(Published 30 November 2023, 19:30 IST)
