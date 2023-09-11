America pays tribute to 9/11 victims on 22nd anniversary of terror attacks

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said in a post '22 years ago, our nation was forever changed by a cowardly act of terror that took the lives of thousands of innocent Americans. New Yorkers are united in our grief for those we lost and our gratitude to the first responders and other heroes of that day. We will #neverforget.' New York City Mayor Eric Adams said, 'September 11, 2001. We bore witness to so much horror that day. But we also saw courage, bravery, and the New York City spirit. And when the sun rose on September 12, we got up. Because that’s what New Yorkers always do.' The New York Police Department said in a post on X 'Twenty-two years ago, our city was changed forever. The NYPD lost 23 members, @fdny lost 343 members, @PANYNJ lost 37 members, and we continue to lose more due to 9/11 illnesses.' Several commemoration events have been planned across the US to mark the 22nd anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks.