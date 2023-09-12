American cave expert rescued in Turkey after being trapped for over a week

An American cave expert who became ill while he was more than 3,000 feet underground in a cave in Turkey, prompting an international rescue effort, was pulled safely from the cave soon after midnight Tuesday morning local time and immediately brought to a medical tent, the Speleological Federation of Turkey announced in a statement.
While he was deep underground, the caver, Mark Dickey, 40, who is himself an expert cave rescuer, suffered gastrointestinal bleeding and lost 3 liters of blood. He was part of an expedition that was exploring the Morca cave, which he entered Aug. 30. After he became ill, a member of his party made the harrowing, hourslong climb to the surface and alerted authorities on Sept. 2.
That brought more than 180 people from eight countries, including Italy, Hungary, Bulgaria, Ukraine, Poland and the United States, to help rescue him. Many of them camped out in the cave or near its opening in a remote part of the Taurus Mountains in Turkey.
The rescuers began moving Dickey up the cave Saturday afternoon, according to the Speleological Federation of Turkey. The teams had to navigate some narrow passages, said Yaman Ozakin, a spokesperson affiliated with the Turkish cave rescuers.
The rescue teams installed communications systems, blasted open narrow areas so they could move Dickey through on a stretcher and used lines set up inside the cave to carry the stretcher out. At one point, Dickey managed to walk a couple of meters to pass narrow paths, making the rescue effort easier, Ozakin said.
Food, water, medicine and blood were delivered to the mouth of the cave and carried down by other cavers. Dickey received intensive medical care, including blood transfusions, while he was in the cave.
“As you can see, I’m up, I’m alert, I’m talking,” Dickey said in the video, “but I’m not healed on the inside yet, so I’m going to need a lot of help to get out of here.” He said that before medical help arrived, he had felt “very close to the edge.”
Dickey leads the New Jersey Initial Response Team based in Sussex County, New Jersey.
The Morca cave is the third deepest in Turkey, with a depth of 4,186 feet, or 1,276 meters, according to the Turkish federation.