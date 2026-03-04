<p>US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Wednesday that the Iranian warship IRIS Dena which sunk off the Sri Lankan coast was attacked by a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">US</a> submarine in the Indian Ocean.</p><p>Earlier, the Sri Lankan Navy said it had rescued 32 sailors and recovered several bodies from the ship. Over 100 sailors are said to be missing and chances are low of finding any survivors. </p><p>Hegseth called the attack "quiet death" and the first US sinking of an enemy ship by torpedo since World War II.</p>.West Asia conflict | Iranian ship IRIS Dena struck by submarine sinks in Indian Ocean region, crew missing.<p>Hegseth, while addressing a briefing, said America was winning in the war against Iran and that the US military could fight as long as needed with the use of unlimited stock pile of precision gravity bombs.</p><p>"An American submarine sunk an Iranian warship that thought it was safe in international waters. Instead, it was sunk by a torpedo," Hegseth said. </p><p>Hegseth asserted, 'US will have complete control of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/iran">Iran</a> skies in a week,' adding that more forces are arriving to launch strikes on Tehran.</p><p>The US military said it destroyed 17 Iranian ships, including a submarine, and struck nearly 2,000 targets in Iran, a top US commander said earlier today.</p>