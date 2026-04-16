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Amid strained US-Italy ties, Iran mocks growing rift between Trump & Meloni

Trump has said that he was wrong about Meloni and that their relationship is no longer the same.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 07:08 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 07:08 IST
World newsUSIranIsraelDonald TrumpGiorgia MeloniMiddle EastPope Leo

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