Amid strained US-Italy ties, Iran mocks growing rift between Trump & Meloni

<p>The rift between US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/i-wrote-him-a-letter-donald-trump-says-he-asked-xi-jinping-not-to-give-iran-weapons-and-the-latter-agreed-3968725"> Donald Trump</a> and Italian PM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/trump-turns-on-meloni-says-he-is-shocked-by-italian-leader-3967863">Giorgia Meloni </a>continues to widen after the former criticised the European leader again for her lack of support. </p><p>During an interview with leading Italian daily Corriere della Sera, Trump said that he was wrong about Meloni and that their relationship is no longer the same. </p><p>"I thought she had courage. I was wrong," Trump said.</p><p>"She's been negative. Anybody that turned us down to helping with this Iran situation, we do not have the same relationship," he went on to add. </p><p>Meloni was said to be a strong Trump supporter but the world is now a witness to their public fallout. Not only is the Italian PM against the US-Israel war against Iran, but she has also criticised Trump's "unacceptable" comments on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/pope-leo-says-he-will-continue-to-speak-out-against-war-after-trump-attack-3966154">Pope Leo</a> - also a critic of the Iran war. </p><p>Responding to the Pope's criticism, Trump said that Pope Leo is "not doing a good job" and recently shared a condescending post explaining to the Pope that Iran "cannot have a nuclear weapon" - a narrative the US and Israel sold to attack Iran on February 28. </p>.Pope Leo issues warning on democracy after Trump criticism.<p><strong>Iran mocks straining Italy-US ties</strong></p><p>Prior to Trump's latest shots at Meloni, who is yet to respond to his comments, Iran shared a post on X Wednesday mocking their public fallout. </p><p>The Iranian embassy in Ghana addressed the people of Italy, applying for the "vacancy" created after Meloni "lost an ally in Washington."</p>.<p>"Dear Italy, Your PM just defended Pope and lost an ally in Washington — the Commander in Grief, yet the most 'powerfool' man on earth," the post read indirectly attacking Trump. </p><p>" We'd like to apply for the vacancy. Our qualifications: 7,000 years of civilization, a shared love of poetry, architecture, and food that takes longer to prepare than Trump's attention span," the post further read. </p>