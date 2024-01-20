Amid the manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, here are some other celebrities charged with homicide

Actor Alec Baldwin, known for his work in movies like The Departed, Its Complicated, The Cooler and Glengaarry Glen Rose, has been in the headlines over a manslaughter case involving the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

The incident took place on set during the shooting of the film Rust.

On Friday, Baldwin was charged again for involuntary manslaughter.

We take a look at some other celebrities who have faced similar charges, as listed by Watch Mojo.

Caitlyn Jenner

Reality TV star and Olympic gold medalist Caitlyn Jenner made headlines in 2015 when she was involved in a car accident. Jenner's Cadillac SUV hit another car. The woman driving the car died on the spot, however, Jenner escaped the scene unhurt. Jenner later negotiated a settlement with the victim's family.

Snoop Dogg

American rapper Snoop Dogg was arrested in 1993 for his involvement in the murder of Philip Woldermariam. After Philip threatened Snoop, his bodyguard shot the man. As Snoop was driving his car when this incident took place, he was charged with first-degree murder. Both Snoop Dogg and his bodyguard were later acquitted of the murder.

Matthew Broderick

In 1987, the Ferris Bueller's Day Off actor was involved in a car accident. While he was vacationing in Ireland, Broderick's rental car rammed another vehicle. The accident caused the death of two women. Broderick faced several injuries and was later charged a careless driving fine of $175.