An anxious calm hangs over Israel

Wasserman said the assassinations would ultimately accomplish very little. Both leaders would be replaced, he said, just as Hezbollah and Hamas had quickly filled the shoes of other leaders assassinated by Israel. “As long as there are people without rights, there’s going to be resistance,” he said. “It won’t end even if you take out the current leaders.”

Over the months since Oct. 7, Israel had slowly adjusted to the wartime routine. Nearly 300,000 Israelis have served weeks or months of military reserve duty and tens of thousands of others have been forced to flee their homes on Israel’s northern and southern borders because of the fighting.

But even longtime observers were shocked by the dizzying pace of developments over the past week.

Before the latest assassinations, some Israelis were hoping for a cease-fire soon that would bring home the remaining 115 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip. U.S. officials have said a truce between Israel and Hamas could also pave the way for a diplomatic settlement to end the fighting with Hezbollah.

Although Hezbollah has fired thousands of drones and missiles at Israel since Oct. 8, and Israel has retaliated in turn, the conflict has persisted in a measured, if destructive, game of tit-for-tat. Neither side has shown an appetite, so far, to escalate to a full-on war that would likely be disastrous for Israel and Lebanon.

In contrast with Hamas, Hezbollah possesses a sophisticated arsenal of drones and precision-guided missiles that analysts say could overwhelm Israel’s aerial defenses. The Israeli military response to such an attack would likely be devastating to Lebanon.

For now, Israel is bracing to see how Iran and Hezbollah will retaliate. Hassan Nasrallah, the Lebanese militant group’s leader, said this week that “the response will come, whether spread out or simultaneously,” but also that Israel’s reaction would determine whether the war escalated.

The supreme leader of Iran, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has promised “harsh punishment” for the killing of the Hamas leader in Tehran. But Iran’s April response to a provocative strike — which killed senior Iranian generals in Syria — was telegraphed well in advance. In that response, Iran fired 300 missiles and drones at Israel, causing a display of fireworks in the skies as Israeli rockets intercepted the barrage.

That attack mostly targeted an Israeli air base in the country’s south, and Israel and the United States had ample time to prepare a joint aerial defense. Some Israelis and their allies fear any coming attack could hit civilian areas and critical infrastructure, and the Pentagon dispatched additional combat aircraft and missile-shooting warships to the Middle East on Friday to bolster defenses.

Israel’s northern border towns and villages lie directly in the line of fire, particularly from Hezbollah’s rockets. Roughly 60,000 people in Israel and 100,000 in Lebanon have been displaced by the fighting with Hezbollah since October, with no clear timeline for returning to their homes.

Eli Rachevski, who works in the administration of Kfar Blum, a kibbutz in northern Israel, said residents were worried about possible escalation. The attack in the Golan Heights, which hit a soccer field in the village of Majdal Shams, was an event that could have easily taken place in their community, he said.

“But at the same time, we’ve been living in this situation for 10 months now, being shot at all the time,” said Rachevski, 51.

Many of Kfar Blum’s homes and public buildings lacked fortified shelters despite their proximity to the Lebanese border, Rachevski said. Kibbutz leaders were discussing whether to evacuate the children and older people farther south in the event of a major escalation, he said.