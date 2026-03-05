Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Anger among Pakistan's Shi'ites underlines its Iran-US tightrope walk

Islamabad is looking to balance the anger among its minority Shi'ite Muslim community, the second-largest in the world after Iran, and its alliance with Washington.
Last Updated : 05 March 2026, 09:22 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 March 2026, 09:22 IST
World newsUSPakistanIranIsraelAyatollah Ali Khameneiwar

Follow us on :

Follow Us