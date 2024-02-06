Anger at Turkish government spills over at earthquake anniversary vigil

Hatay, Turkey: More than 10,000 people gathered early on Tuesday to hold a vigil for the one-year anniversary of the devastating earthquakes that hit southeastern Turkey, as some protested what they called government negligence in the aftermath.

The magnitude 7.8 tremor, the deadliest disaster in Turkey's modern history, levelled towns and parts of cities in the country's southeast and neighbouring Syria. It killed more than 50,000 people in Turkey, some 5,900 in Syria, and left millions homeless.

In the southeastern Turkish province of Hatay, the country's worst-hit, people called for the government and local authorities to resign during the vigil and demanded that officials do not present themselves at the memorial, while booing speeches.