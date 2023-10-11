Another 6.3 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, days after double jolt that killed over 800

The magnitude 6.3 temblor struck northwestern Afghanistan at 5:22 am local time at a depth of about 10 kilometers, according to the US Geological Survey. The epicenter was just outside Herat City, the provincial capital and cultural hub.

The latest quake sent people in Herat City running out of their homes for the second time in five days. Thousands of others had already been sleeping outside in tents, or in makeshift shelters made of blankets and tarp, still terrified from the dual quakes that rocked the area Saturday.