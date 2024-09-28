Antony Blinken and China's Wang Yi meet on UN sidelines

New York: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York on Friday, where Ukraine's leader this week dismissed Beijing's formula to end Russia's war in his country.

They met at China’s UN mission in New York after the White House and the European Union said this week they were deeply concerned by a Reuters report that Russia has established a weapons program in China to develop and produce long-range attack drones for use in the war.

Beijing, for its part, has repeatedly complained about US ties and arms supplies to Taiwan. It has also urged the US to remove tariffs on Chinese goods and denounced US proposals to ban Chinese software and hardware in vehicles on its roads due to national security concerns.