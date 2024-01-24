JOIN US
world

Antony Blinken says US opposes any permanent change to Gaza's territory

He said US kept the door open to possible support for any 'transitional arrangements' to resolve the conflict with Israel.
Last Updated 24 January 2024, 02:54 IST

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday that the United States was opposed to any permanent change to Gaza's territory, but kept the door open to possible support for any "transitional arrangements" to resolve the conflict with Israel.

"If there needs to be transitional arrangements to enable that to happen, that's one thing. But when it comes to the permanent status of Gaza going forward, we've been clear, we remain clear about not encroaching on its territory," Blinken told reporters in Abuja, Nigeria.

