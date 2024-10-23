Antony Blinken urges halt to Middle East conflict as Israel bombs historic Lebanese port city

In Lebanon, Israel's military said it had killed three Hezbollah commanders and some 70 fighters in the south in the past 48 hours, a day after confirming it had killed Hashem Safieddine, the militant group's heir apparent leader.

Blinken, who held talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on his first stop, said it was time for Israel to capitalise on its military victories.

"Now is the time to turn those successes into an enduring strategic success," he told reporters as he prepared to leave for Saudi Arabia on the next stage of his regional tour. "The focus needs to be on getting the hostages home, ending this war and having a clear plan for what follows."

Blinken's visit to Jordan, planned for Wednesday, was postponed, Jordan's foreign minister said, without giving a reason or rescheduled date.

In the year since fighters rampaged through Israeli towns killing 1,200 people and capturing more than 250 hostages, Israel has laid the Gaza Strip to waste to root out Hamas, killing nearly 43,000 Palestinians.

Last week Israel killed the Palestinian militant group's leader Yahya Sinwar, suspected mastermind of the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks.

Over the past month it has also dramatically ramped up war in Lebanon against Hezbollah, a separate Iran-backed militant group that had rocketed Israel in support of the Palestinians. Israel has launched a ground offensive and killed most of Hezbollah's leadership in air strikes that have displaced 1.2 million people.