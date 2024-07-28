'Any place, any time, any rules': Musk challenges Zuckerberg to yet another fight

While Zuckerberg, who is trained in mixed martial arts, agreed to the Zuck vs Musk fight, the duo did not make it to the ring due to Musk's health issues.

Weeks after proposing the fight, Musk, the world’s richest person, had said that he required an MRI of his neck and upper back, which may require surgery.

Responding to this, the CEO of Meta Platforms Inc said that is was “time to move on” from speculation that there will be a cage fight match between him and Elon Musk.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on,” Zuckerberg had posted on Meta’s Threads. “I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”

The social media moguls have been egging each other into a mixed martial arts cage match in Las Vegas since June.

Reacting to Elon Musk's latest challenge, social media users are already choosing sides.

While one said: "Elon would get rolled unfortunately," another user wrote, "Zuck would get twisted like a pretzel 💀"

It is now for us to see if these challenges will ever come into play or will their aggression towards each other continue to remain a virtual reality.