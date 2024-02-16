JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

'Any sickness brings families together': Prince Harry on King Charles' cancer

When asked if illness can have a reunifying effect on a family, and if that was possible in the royal family's case, Harry said, 'Yeah, I'm sure'.
Last Updated 16 February 2024, 14:02 IST

Follow Us

King Charles' cancer diagnosis could bring the British royal family closer, his estranged son Prince Harry told ABC News on Friday.

When asked if illness can have a reunifying effect on a family, and if that was possible in the royal family's case, Harry said: "Yeah, I'm sure."

"Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis - the strength of the family unit coming together," he told Good Morning America in a snippet of the interview aired by the network.

"Any illness, any sickness, brings families together."

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 16 February 2024, 14:02 IST)
World newsKing CharlesCancerPrince Harry

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT