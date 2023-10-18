Arab leaders' summit with Biden in Amman called off as hundreds dead in Gaza hospital blast

Mark Regev, a senior adviser to Netanyahu, backing his government's position said, 'We know that at the time of this tragedy in Gaza, there was a huge barrage against targets in central Israel. We had the siren here in Tel Aviv, and I went to a bomb shelter.'

"We know they fired rockets at that same time. Hamas put out a statement that they were sending a long-range rocket on Haifa [northern Israel] at this time," Regev pointed out.