Are GOP voters tiring of the war on 'wokeness'?

“Your idea of ‘wokeism’ might be different from mine,” explained Christopher Boyer, a 63-year-old Republican actor in Hagerstown, Maryland, who retired from a successful career in Hollywood where he said he saw his share of political correctness and liberal group think. Boyer said he didn’t like holding his tongue about his views on transgender athletes, but, he added, he does not want politicians to intervene. “I am a laissez-faire capitalist: Let the pocketbook decide,” he said.