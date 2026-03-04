Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Are US attacks on Iran legal?

Below is a look at the legality of the US attacks, which critics say exceed the president's authority and fails to comply with international law.
Last Updated : 04 March 2026, 12:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 March 2026, 12:23 IST
World newsUSIran

Follow us on :

Follow Us