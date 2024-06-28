Argentina passes economic reform bill in Milei's first big legislative win

Buenos Aires: Argentina's Congress early on Friday approved economic reform measures proposed by President Javier Milei, giving him his first big legislative win just over six months after taking office.

The final discussions regarding Milei's primary reform bill and its fiscal counterpart began on Thursday in the lower Chamber of Deputies. With initial approval already secured, the focus of the debate was on agreeing final details before the measures become law.

The legislation, which provides investment incentives, deals with the privatization of a range of state-owned entities and rejigs taxes, will achieve some of the main objectives set by Milei, who won election last year pledging to shake up the country's troubled economy. In a social media post, the Argentine government celebrated the approval of the economic reforms, criticizing the opposition and its "usual accomplices" for delaying the project for months.

The two bills have been changed significantly since the government's initial drafts as it has negotiated to win allies in Congress where it only has a small minority of seats.