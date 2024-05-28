Argentina's Milei swaps cabinet chief in major government shakeup

Buenos: In the first cabinet shakeup of his five-month-old administration, Argentine President Javier Milei accepted the resignation of cabinet chief Nicolas Posse on Monday night amid strains over major economic reforms pitched by the government.

Posse will be replaced by current Interior Minister Guillermo Francos, according to a government statement.

The cabinet shuffle comes at an especially delicate moment for Milei, a far-right libertarian economist, as his signature reform bill is facing fresh obstacles in Congress and a market rally for government bonds and the local currency appears to be stalling.