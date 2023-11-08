Around 520 trucks of aid have entered Gaza Strip from Egypt since war began

For 74 years, Gaza has relied on the UN aid, delivered via the United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, or UNRWA. Originally established after the 1948 Arab-Israeli war to provide temporary assistance to Palestinians who fled or were expelled from their homes, UNRWA grew to become a prominent employer in Gaza, where the unemployment rate for adults is around 50 per cent. More than 10,000 UNRWA staff members work in Gaza, according to its website.